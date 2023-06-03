90 years ago
• The thirty-seventh annual commencement of the common schools of Noble County will be held at Albion on the courthouse lawn, when a class of 234 boys and girls of eighth grades will be awarded diplomas. Clifford Townsend, lieutenant governor of Indianapolis, will deliver the address. The exercises will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. K.B. McCoy, of Albion, will give the invocation and the Rev. B.D. Nysewander, of Albion will pronounce the Benediction. A band comprising pupils from Cromwell, Wawaka, Albion and Wolf Lake, will provide music throughout the day. In the afternoon there will be baseball games between the school teams of the county and grade teams, with trophies to be awarded the winning team of each group. With ideal weather, a large crowd from all parts of the county is expected to attend this annual school event.
