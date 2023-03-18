90 years ago
• Work was started this morning to clear away the debris and remains of the Kneipp sanitarium Silver Spring dairy barn, near Rome City, which was destroyed by fire early last evening, entailing a loss of $15,000. The origin of the fire, which apparently started in straw on the second floor, still remains a mystery. The flames were first discovered shortly before 5:30 p.m., by the farm boss, John Hastrietor and several Sisters at the sanitarium. Fire departments responded from Rome City, Wolcottville, LaGrange, Kendallville and Garrett. The fire spread so rapidly, however, that it was soon beyond the control of the firemen and the leaping flames and flying embers threatened other nearly structures. All of the livestock, including some 25 milk cows, horses and calves were removed to safety. The stored grain and equipment, which could not be readily moved, were destroyed. A large quantity of hay had been hauled into the barn two days ago. All that remains of the massive structure are the grim walls of the first floor. The south wall on the west wing caved in after the fire was under control and part of the west wall is buckled in places. The barn, which was situated north of the sanitarium, was recognized as one of the most outstanding structures of its kind in the country. It was built by the Sisters of the Precious Blood, A Catholic organization, with headquarters at Carthagena, Ohio. The aim for so high class a barn was to supply patients and guests with pure, clean milk. The interior of the barn was constructed of cream buff stipple arhetex tile. Ceiling, doors and all interior woodwork was finished in light ivory enamel. The entire equipment was galvanized. The ventilation was educator system, thermostatically controlled. The lower portion of the barn was of brick construction while the upper part was frame construction. The exterior of the barn was Westex Chicago blend brick. The building was dedicated on Sept. 25, 1932, with large throngs attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.