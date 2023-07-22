25 years ago
• Rodney Lilly of Warner & Sons operated the backhoe in the cleanup this week of the former Steckley Mill & Hatchery on Harris Street in Kendallville that was destroyed by fire on Oct. 1, 1996. Yolanda Moore and her three children were killed in the blaze. Clean Air Systems, South Bend, was hired by the city for $38,000 to clean up the site that reportedly included hazardous materials such as asbestos. Warner & Sons is a subcontractor hired by Clean Air Systems to remove debris.
