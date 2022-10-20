To the Editor:
I support Jennifer Hornberger to fill one of the vacancies on the East Noble School Board.
I believe Mrs. Hornberger offers top-notch qualifications for this role. She is the mother of EN students, and she currently leads the PTO at one of East Noble's schools. Professionally, Jennifer works in supporting our community members after hospitalization or illness, by providing access to mental health, financial & social support resources to reduce barriers to effective healthcare. This experience has given her a keen awareness of the problems, stressors and worries affecting Hoosiers today. She brings to the table a strong foundation of related education, experience, decision-making and compassion. You can read more about her views at "Jennifer Hornberger for East Noble School Board," on Facebook.
As a (now retired) East Noble school principal for twenty-four years, I remain committed to excellence in public education for all. I can attest that visionary, unifying leadership is vital. Jennifer's positive, thoughtful, collaborative and balanced outlook will be a terrific asset to the board, employees, students and the school community. That's why I support Jennifer Hornberger — enthusiastically! — for our school board.
Strong schools are essential for improving our economic and social futures in Noble County. School strength is one top reason why young parents may choose to move here and stay. Don't miss your opportunity to vote for the leading policymakers for our local public schools."
Voting has begun. Since East Noble voters can cast their votes for all four current vacancies, I urge all voters across the district to support Jennifer with their votes.
Jim Nixon
Kendallville
