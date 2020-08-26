To the editor:
Dear Steuben County: It is with deep sadness that we need to cancel the Luke 3:11 Coat Bank give-away which usually happens the end of October to first part of November.
COVID-19 seems to have given us all a new normal. Our first priority is the safety of the coat recipients and for that reason, we are going to cancel this event for this year.
We enjoyed having everyone visit our church on Golden Lake Road to get their coats.
We wish you all a safe and healthy year. If you truly have an emergency and need a coat, please go through the school office as to where your children attend. They will get hold of us at the church and we can make arrangements to take care of your needs.
Stay safe and God Bless.
Phil Gerber, director
Luke 3:11 Coat Bank
3365 Golden Lake Road
Pleasant Lake, Indiana 46779
Linda Fulton
Fremont
