The Jeffersonian maxim that government closest to the people governs best is exemplified by local school boards. Those school boards where there is an understanding that the board sets policy and hires the best possible folks it can find to carry out that policy govern best.
In over 40 years in public education, I experienced all manner of school boards. Some such as the one I worked with at MSD for 20 years was a good example of a board that functioned very well. It was a stable board made up of professional individuals who understood the role well. Set the policy, hire the best folks you can find, pay them well, make sure they understand your expectations and get out of the way and let them do their jobs. That applies to administrators, teachers and support staff. All are crucial to a successful school district.
Other boards I have observed have been made up of folks who have a personal agenda. They run to fire someone, reduce someone’s salary, change some policy they do not like, etc. They attempt to function as administrators. They attempt to change contractual agreements, take away benefits, reduce salaries and generally make for poor moral in their school systems.
School board members serve best when they understand their roles. School boards govern and set policy. They then hire folks to carry out those policies. They do not get involved in the day to day operations. They keep their eye on the prize which is the well being and quality education of their students. They provide their employees solid competitive wages and benefits. They understand they serve their students best in this manner. These boards are credited with serving outstanding and well thought of school districts.
It is apparently becoming more and more difficult to find folks to run for school board who have this understanding and purpose. It is a time commitment. Meeting times can be inconvenient and interfere with work or family obligations. That said, I know of no higher calling than serving the best interests of the children of one’s community.
Filing for the office of school board member opens July 22 and closes at noon on Aug. 21. The election is held with the general election on Nov. 3. MSD has four seats up for election. You can find the filing information at the Steuben County Clerk’s office and online at isba-ind.org.
I urge you for the sake of our children to consider running. You will find it rewarding, challenging and fulfilling.
Dave Goodwin is retired MSD of Steuben County superintendent.
