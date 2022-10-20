To the Editor:
As a concerned citizen of Noble County, I would like to take a moment to remind local churches of the IRS rules and regulations regarding a church or charities 501(c)(3) status and political elections.
I became aware of a Facebook post on the Noble County Republican Party’s page (which I have screenshots of) encouraging party members to discuss with their pastors and have them “speak to the congregation every Sunday until the election about voting” for specific candidates. This action would be in violation of Revenue Ruling 2007-41.
Prohibited Campaign Interventions would also include:
• Making or soliciting contributions for any candidate or political organization
• Endorsing a candidate or rating candidates
• Publishing or distributing partisan campaign literation or written statements
• Having a representative speak out about a candidate
• Using the church’s resources to influence an election
You may review these rules and regulations directly from the IRS here: https://www.stayexempt.irs.gov/home/existing-organizations/political-campaigns-and-charities
In order to maintain tax-exempt status, churches or charities must remain neutral in all levels of elected public office.
Separation of church and state is not a difficult concept to grasp. Religion does not belong in politics or public education.
April Moore
Kendallville
