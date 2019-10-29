To the editor:
Kudos to the Auburn City Council for their recent action to raise the mayor and clerk-treasurer annual salaries to respectable levels when they passed the budget for the year 2020. During my six years on the City Council, at budget time I always advocated to substantially increase those two salaries. As budgeted, the clerk-treasurer will now receive $70,486 per year and the mayor will be paid $71,000. (More on that later).
City Council actions like the one described above are a very good reason to keep the present City Council intact for the next four years. (Wow! Did I just advocate for Mike Walter?!) Voters, please vote for Wayne Madden for City Council.
The 2020 City of Auburn budget totals $90.9 million as published. $70,000 plus seems adequate to me for the two office holders who are most responsible for the administration and accounting of those monies.
So the question for the voters becomes to whom are you going to pay the $71,000 mayor’s salary? Is it someone with absolutely no government service experience and who will be spending the first two years of her term learning the job, or someone who already has the governmental and business experience to do the job from day one?
There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Mike Ley will understand whatever issues may still be on the mayor’s desk on January 1, 2020, and will know what to do.
In my opinion, Mike Ley is the right person to serve as the next mayor of the City of Auburn. Experience counts!
Dick Stahly
Former District 4 Auburn City Councilman
Cromwell
