90 years ago
• A class of 13 students will be graduated from the Avilla High School at the annual commencement exercises to be held Friday evening April 24. Those who will be awarded diplomas according to announcement made by Supt. E.E. King are: Ellen Layman, Ruth Kemerly, Eugene C. Harmon, Katherine Branyon, Evelyn R. Lash, Darewood Yeiser, Harry Henny, Clara H. Bauman, Allen H. Fordeck, Ronald Gehring, Marjorie H. Faux, Billy A. DeHoff and Georgia Kaenig.
