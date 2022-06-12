25 years ago
• Construction on a new Exhibit Hall and new 4-H office facility is under way at the Noble County Fairgrounds. Officials are keeping their fingers crossed that good weather will allow it to be completed by the opening of the community fair next month. The $160,000 100-by-50-foot log cabin-like structure, with an extending front porch is being erected at the north end of the midway, directly across from the hog and sheep building. Fair director Ross Jett said the building has been a priority for the past 15 years, but due to the October 1995 grandstand fire and other emergencies, construction was postponed until now.
