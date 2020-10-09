To the editor:
If the coronavirus panic has taught us anything, it's the value of teachers, and in-person instruction. E-learning may satisfy funding requirements from Indianapolis, but it's a pale imitation, and especially with students at lower grade levels, it seems that very little learning actually occurs.
That's why I was surprised that Superintendent Teders sent out a letter to the district stating his intention to schedule two e-learning days for teachers' professional development. I'm not sure the scope and scale of professional development that he has planned, and I would never be against our teachers receiving ongoing training, but I think additional e-learning is the last thing we need.
As I write this, on Monday, Oct. 5, DeKalb Central school is cancelled due to fog. I'm sure this won't be the last day that school is called off due to minor weather problems. Why can't days like this be used for professional development? There is no reason that teachers can't report to work on days that school is cancelled. Every other public and private sector employee is working today, just as they work every day.
We need to think about students, and students' needs first. I'd be curious what those running for school board think about this.
Ted Nothnagle
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.