To the Editor:
I was disappointed to the read fascist propaganda that was printed in our local paper on May 26, 2023, in the form of a Letter to the Editor, written by John Klassen.
John was upset that East Noble Schools decided not to cave to him or his views. He alleged, without evidence, that they had “filth” in their school curriculum. John also said it was “out of touch” to allow parents to decide for themselves to opt out of that same curriculum and have their kids learn something else. John never mentioned what the “filth” was, or what was “obscene”.
It's despicable that he would think such a thing and even more despicable that his letter was published.
John Klassen gave no evidence for his claims, all he did was attack the superintendent and principal, then spread his fascist propaganda. He went so far as to liken them to “Germans from the 1930's”.
So John, just to clear something up for you, the Nazis were the ones that were banning books and spreading fascist propaganda. Next time look in the mirror before you attack others.
Victoria Woods
Angola
