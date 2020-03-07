To the editor:
There is no disputing the fact that the DeKalb County Highway Department needs to move from its present location. The question is where the new location should be. After listening to the discussions in the commissioners’ meeting, the arguments made by the highway department made some sense. I understood their perspective on why they liked the site at C.R. 34 and C.R. 427.
However, it became abundantly clear by the many phone and email messages I received after the article appeared in The Star the next day that there are many concerns and potential major issues with this location.
Many communities throughout the region are creating county parks that incorporate the various county departments. By doing this, these communities are saving tax dollars through wise long-term planning efforts and collaboration of county services. We need to take a long-term view and plan wisely where and how we invest tax dollars in this move.
As elected officials, we are asked to do what is in the best interest of not only our county departments, but for the community as a whole. We have to measure the impact of our decisions on our county budget, on community safety, on property values, long-term development patterns and future tax revenues.
Let’s be honest, a county highway facility is not an attractive development. It includes heavy equipment, stockpiles of materials, outdoor storage and large buildings. They are usually noisy, have operations occurring during various hours and are not highly desirable in residential neighborhoods. These facilities are typically best suited for secondary locations in commercial areas, not in prime development districts. They are especially not well suited to be located across the street from a busy high and middle school campus or in an area that is starting to see new development of homes.
We need to hit the brakes for a moment and do some long-term planning so that we are truly representing the best interests of everyone involved. I would like to see a long-term plan for the county farm, since we just spent millions of dollars developing a road and extending utilities from State Road 8. I would like to consider the costs that will go into the development of the county highway facility and see if some of these can offset the costs associated with the new jail that will be coming along in a few years. Finally, I would like to hear from many more of the residents who will be affected by the move, from DeKalb Central Schools on how this project could help or harm them, from parents and students driving on C.R. 427 each school day, how this usage fits the county’s Comprehensive Master Plan, and the impact on surrounding land values and future development.
We should not be making quick decisions that can have very long-lasting effects without first creating a long-term plan for DeKalb County. If you elect me as one of your commissioners, I am committed to considering not only what makes the most sense for our county departments, but what makes the most sense and best outcomes for our citizens and taxpayers, for our neighborhoods and for the entire county.
Mike Watson
Auburn
Candidate for DeKalb County Commissioner Southeast District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.