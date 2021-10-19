To the editor:
On an absolutely beautiful day for our 25th anniversary celebration Sept. 18, neighbors enjoyed food, fellowship, tours to learn about Common Grace Ministries and more.
Great stories came out of the raffle with volunteers winning prizes they longed for, a former board member donating tickets with instructions to put volunteer names on them instead of their name and an exchange student winning the Indianapolis Colts prize. What a great keepsake from his stay here! Thank you to all who donated prizes and/or came to help celebrate.
We tried out a peer-to-peer fundraising effort. Our big winners were Mary Parker and Sharrel Wells. Thank you, Ladies, and all who participated.
We have been so blessed; here are a few highlights:
• A Hope Chest began at Trinity Church United Methodist in the late 1990s and came and went as space allowed until the purchase of the current facility in 2010. A donor and volunteers helped us to repair damage to the furniture barn, re-side the building, re-galvanize the roof and repair the electrical subpanel to have lights in the building
• A Hope Chest has provided 807 pieces of furniture since 2015 and furnishings to 710 households since 2013.
• With Mustard Seed and our local Habitat Re-Stores we assist neighbors when their needs exceed our resources.
• Friendship Connection began in 1987. The building was paid off in 2013 by several local donors.
• From January 2017 to August 2021, Friendship Connection volunteers have given 11,737.25 hours of service. When applying the volunteer equivalent rates, that equates to $315,497.28!
• From January 2013, 25,754 households have been served.
• From 2017 until August 2021, we provided 273,437 pounds of food to our neighbors (not counting the thousands of pounds we have shared with other local food pantries).
• We offer diabetic-friendly, heart-healthy and gluten-free sections to those with dietary concerns.
Common Grace was created when three local churches joined hands to create a ministry.
• We have a comprehensive knowledge of all available resources and how to access them, a resource coordinator and we are a resource bank in addition to resourcing our neighbors who come with a need.
• We are more than a “band-aid” for a problem. We build relationships with our neighbors and ask: “What caused this need” so that we can work on the cause while addressing the need to prevent future need. We expect our neighbors to fully participate in their own well-being to the extent they are able.
• We coordinate the ministries and services offered by area churches and agencies, working together to get down to the cause of the needs and put our assets together to help our neighbors move forward.
• We go to bat legislatively by speaking out against payday lending and other predatory financial traps, as well as educating legislators, including the governor, about the effects of policy on the rural community.
• We are constantly observing economic trends to be well-positioned for potential need.
• Common Grace numbers go back to 2009. Since then Common Grace has served 4,746 households equating to 13,431 individuals. The average assistance per visit was $120-$140 and is currently averaging $166
• Every neighbor who comes for financial assistance is required to participate in the Where Does Your Money Go exercise to get down to the cause of their need and to stabilize the family.
• Noble New Way is now a part of the Common Grace Ministries family. Connecting the gifts of our neighbors with others who are prepared to share their gifts, skills, talents and abilities, helps to create a better environment as our neighbors overcome hurdles.
For a tour, please call our office at 260-349-1942.
Thank you so much for your support and encouragement. We couldn't do this without you!
Rev. Angie Kidd, executive director
Common Grace Ministries
