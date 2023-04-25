To the Editor:
I am pleased to endorse Mathew Kruse for city council. I have known Matthew for more than 35 years. I know him to be a committed Christian, a family man, an honest businessman, and one who is genuinely interested in the well-being of our community.
Philip Chase, M.D.
Auburn
