To the editor:
Here’s a short true or false quiz:
1. Any Indiana taxpayer can find out how local public schools (or any public school in the state) spend their tax dollars?
True. People can get on the Internet and find out where practically every dollar of taxpayer money goes in your local public schools. It is a matter of public record. A person can find out how much the superintendent makes, how much goes toward transportation, how much the average teacher pay is (or individual teacher salaries), how much a roofing project costs, or how much money actually goes into the classroom. And public schools are happy to share this information with everyone. Public schools understand that this is taxpayer money, and it is their obligation and duty to be accountable and to spend this money as wisely as possible.
2. Any Indiana taxpayer can find out how local private schools (or any private school in the state) that receive Choice Scholarship money spend their tax dollars?
False. Private schools that receive Choice Scholarship tax dollars are not held to the same financial accountability standards that public schools are. Try looking up what the average teacher pay is or how much money actually goes into the classroom at a private school. People want to believe private schools are spending those dollars wisely, and most probably are; but the truth is, there is no way of knowing for sure where the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are going.
3. Public schools must accept every child who enrolls in their school.
True. Public schools are required by law to turn no student away. This requirement public schools also gladly accept. Public schools believe that every child is capable of learning and growing into responsible, productive citizens.
4. Private schools must accept every child who enrolls in their school.
False. Private schools are allowed to refuse any student. There is no state law requiring them to enroll all students.
5. The state of Indiana gives parents tax deduction incentives to send their children to public schools.
False. There are no tax deductions given to parents when their children attend public schools.
6. The state of Indiana gives parents tax deduction incentives to send their children to private schools.
True. Parents are eligible for a tax deduction of approximately $1,000 for each child attending a private school.
How did you do? Did you pass?
Here are a few more points that will hopefully clear up misinformation coming from Choice Scholarship advocates pertaining to how public-school supporters feel about the voucher program and private schools.
1. Public school supporters are against the philosophy behind vouchers, which allows parents to choose the best school for their children regardless of what district they live in.
False. Public school supporters are huge proponents of giving parents the freedom to send their children to whatever school best meets their educational needs. No school is identical, and each one offers different educational opportunities. Vouchers are one way for parents to select which school best fits their family’s needs
2. Public school supporters are against private schools.
False. Public school supporters are against taxpayer money going to private schools that don’t have to follow the same fiscal accountability and transparency standards that public schools must follow. Especially when teacher pay and dollars going to the classroom are such a huge focus in Indiana — and rightfully so.
3. Public schools are afraid to compete with private schools.
Absolutely false. Public schools are willing, able and eager to compete with any private school on a level playing field following the same rules. All schools receiving tax dollars should have the same fiscal accountability and transparency standards, with financial reporting documents being a matter of public record. All schools receiving tax dollars should not be allowed to discriminate when enrolling students; they should accept all children.
If you are concerned that hundreds of millions of your taxpayer dollars are going to private organizations without any fiscal accountability or oversight, you must email or call your legislators as soon as possible. Let them know you oppose SB (Senate Bill) 413 and HB (House Bill) 1005.
Disclaimer: These views are my own and in no way reflect the opinions of either the Garrett-Keyser-Butler CSD or other GKB board members.
Larry Getts
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.