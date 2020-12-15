Smith-Green Community Schools thanks three of their best
To the editor:
Retiring from serving the Smith-Green Community School Board this week are three men who have led for more than a decade of best services to the students.
Luke Gross served 2013-2020 (eight years); president for two years. Luke brought best practices from his career including Nowlen, Holt & Miner’s interview process, SWOT analysis, attention to detail in facilities, and a drive to give the students of a “two township” school an education that would help them be competitive in future college/career choices. He initiated the agenda item of background checks. Luke and his wife Kelly have chaired bringing Youth for Christ to our district and its continuation.
Dean Geiger served 2013-2020 (eight years); president for two years. Dean chaired legislative relations all of his terms. The most important role of the board is to hire an effective superintendent. Dean stepped up to lead the last very successful superintendent search saving the district from hiring a search agency. The second most important role of the board is to make sure policies are up to date. Dean chaired for most of his terms the NeOla policy choices to make sure SGCS policies are in line with Indiana Code. He initiated the guaranteed school loan that covers technology expenses for SGCS.
Nick Uecker served 2008-2020 (12 1/2 years); president for three years. Nick reviewed the entire SGCS policies for many years of his term to make sure the district is practicing as prescribed by policy. Nick’s knowledge of construction has saved the district money by distinguishing in house versus architect services. He has assisted in formulating an annual plan for capital and debt service projects. He has spent many hours reviewing the use of capital projects money to offset the need for debt services.
Collectively these men have led a successful superintendent search, many facility improvements and renovations, and a successful general fund referendum. They have supported staff with the return of NWEA testing, the joining of the Northeast Special Education COOP, IMPACT, and many dual credit and AP course offerings. Their integrity and work ethic has attracted and retained staff. Their wives and families have been very supportive of the time given to the district and we appreciate their serving with them.
Best to all three of you as you retire from serving on the board. We are a better district for your time with us.
Cathy Petrie
SGCS Board vice president
Albion
