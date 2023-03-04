25 years ago
• A survey crew for Congdon Engineering returned to Garrett to work on underpass drainage that will be taken to storm sewers one mile east of Randolph Street in Garrett. Once completed, the designing process for the underpass would begin. Garrett city officials attended a meeting of the DeKalb County Council the following week to seek financial support for the project. The council would vote in April on expending $50,000 a year for six years to support the project.
