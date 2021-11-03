To the editor:
A myth about turkeys claims they are so brainless they will stare into the sky during a rainstorm until they drown.
In reality, turkeys are more intelligent than this. I am not convinced all humans are, though.
I suspect many Americans accept woke, Neo-Marxist propaganda disseminated from universities, media outlets and the Biden administration without question, and lightly dismiss any challenge to their narrative as “red scare” or “conspiracy theories.”
It is no secret the Biden administration has allied itself with woke activists. Biden appointed several leftist activists into key government positions. Additionally, virtually every executive order and Democrat-initiated legislation is focused on the woke agenda.
Neo-Marxists claim social relationships are primarily power relationships. Society is divided into oppressor and oppressed, with no middle ground. The white, heterosexual, cisgender (non-transgender), Christian male is the ultimate oppressor.
Oppressors exercise authority over the oppressed through institutions such as government, religion, education, military, media, entertainment and corporations. Woke activists seek to infiltrate and dismantle these institutions. They seek to separate the individual from their traditional national, family, and spiritual identity, and to force a new identity upon them.
Historical revisionism is an important propaganda tool to achieve these goals.
Woke historical revisionist materials include The 1619 Project by activist-journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones at New York Times and A People’s History of the United States by activist-historian Howard Zinn.
These materials are used by activist teachers in K-12 classrooms to convince American schoolchildren our nation is a slavocracy since its inception in 1619. Their objective is to vilify our nation, and to turn children into activists that hate it.
Both books have been dismissed as leftist propaganda, with significant historical errors and distortions, by serious historians. This doesn’t deter activist teachers from using them, though.
Historical revisionism is essential to promoting false ideologies. Often, cultic groups distort church history so early Christians resemble the cultists, rather than orthodox Christians. Cults vilify orthodox Christians to exalt their defective ideology as the true faith.
One result of woke revisionism is the attack on monuments. Many monuments have been destroyed by leftist activists.
Activists claim these national heroes were racist and/or owned slaves. In some cases, their claims are true. But, their simplistic view of history doesn’t consider significant mitigating factors, such as historical context, personal treatment of slaves, nobler aspects of their character, and changes in behavior over time. In other cases, the claims are simply false. Additionally, activists do not apply the same critical standards to their heroes. Several were violent criminals. Finally, their worldview affects their reasoning and agenda, and they are not objective.
Neo-Marxists will not stop at statues of national heroes. They will turn their attention to Christianity, its historical figures, symbols, and statues. Christianity is one of the institutions they despise.
If my observations and projections sound like conspiracy theories, I invite you to read books by recognized woke activists like Ibram Kendi, Robin DiAngelo, Jemar Tisby and Richard Delgado, and assess the reasonableness of my concerns in light of their own words.
Works exposing Hannah-Jones and Zinn include Debunking the 1619 Project: Exposing the Plan to Divide America and Debunking Howard Zinn: Exposing the Fake History That Turned a Generation against America by Mary Grabar.
1620: A Critical Response to the 1619 Project by Peter H. Wood is a good resource, too. If you don’t want to invest in a book, there are good interviews with these historians on Youtube. I recommend the documentary American Monument available soon on the Last Stand Studios Youtube channel, as well.
I can provide more information upon request at sparkmanrl@mediacombb.net. Enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday, and remember, turkeys aren’t dumb.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
