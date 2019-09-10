To the editor:
I’m excited to see a woman running for the mayor of Auburn this year. It’s also refreshing to have a Democratic choice in this election.
I’ve only met Sarah Payne within the last year but each time I’ve talked with her it’s been clear that she loves this community and will do anything for it. She is an inspiration to everyone around her, working/volunteering day and night and weekends, too, bringing progress to Auburn.
She’s constantly talking with local residents about their specific needs and wants for Auburn, and I’m confident she will follow through on making those ideas her priority, if elected. She’s already a dedicated civil servant and not even being paid for it. Her motivation in genuine.
She grew up in this community and wants to see it continue to thrive and move forward. She has ideas to attract our youth to return home after graduating college or high school and get busy building a career and life right here where their roots go deep instead of moving away. She’s a refreshing change with new ideas that we can all benefit from.
She has the nurturing skill that only females can bring to the table. We need more females in leadership positions so we can all begin to feel nurtured and cared for by our politicians. After all, they work for us and feeling nurtured is the baseline for a healthy and happy community that we all want to live in.
The time is now! I can’t wait to cast my vote for Sarah in November and give someone new a chance to lead Auburn in the right direction.
Tandy Schiffli
Auburn
