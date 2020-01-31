To the editor:
It was my privilege to be in the Indiana Statehouse the last two days to assist pro-life legislators Sen. Liz Brown and Rep. Ben Smaltz in passing a milestone bill (SB 299) that has the potential to drastically change the way the abortion industry does business.
In May of 2019 the Supreme Court of the United States upheld a law passed by the 2016 Indiana General Assembly and signed into law by then Gov. Mike Pence after a lengthy court battle with the abortion industry. This law requires abortion businesses to respectfully dispose of the bodies of aborted babies by cremation or burial. The original law did not have the protocol for enforcement of this law spelled out.
SB 299 is necessary to make certain the law is enforced by the Indiana State Department of Health. The abortion industry is on record saying that disposal is their Achilles heel. If not properly enforced, the original legislation and the Supreme Court win mean nothing. Indiana leads the nation with this legislation. It is only right that I recognize two legislators who are champions in this effort.
Bill author Sen. Liz Brown presented and defended SB 299 in the Senate Health Committee beating back unbelievably flawed arguments from abortion advocates. Not only were their arguments illogical but also fraught with incorrect medical facts. Sen. Brown responded with grace and tenacity and a full command of the facts. The legislation passed out of the Health Committee and now proceeds to the full Senate where passage is expected.
The legislation then passes to the House for consideration. Rep. Ben Smaltz, chair of the Public Policy Committee, is prepared to take up the fight to get SB 299 passed. It has been my privilege to partner with Rep. Smaltz on many other pro-life bills in past sessions. He has always discussed the legislation thoughtfully and with reason. In part because of his commitment, Indiana was recently designated by Americans United for Life as the sixth most pro-life state in the country and the most pro-life state in the Midwest. Rep. Smaltz understands the strategy to save as many babies as we can as quickly as we can while still striving for the day abortion is not only illegal in the United States but also unthinkable.
It is my deepest honor to stand with these two legislators and the other Northeast Indiana legislators to save the babies.
Cathie Humbarger
Fort Wayne
