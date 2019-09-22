To donors who made it possible to erect a new state historical marker commemorating author, satirist and literary critic William “Will” Cuppy at 407 S. Jackson St., Auburn, outside Cuppy’s boyhood home.
To the organizers of Walk Into My Future, who arranged for thousands of elementary students from northeast Indiana to visit college campuses at Ivy Tech and Trine University last week. The campus tours aimed to inspire students to continue their education beyond high school.
To Trine University for continuing its enrollment gains. The university has 2,117 students enrolled on its main campus at Angola for fall 2019, at a 2.6% increase from a year ago.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
