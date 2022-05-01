To the editor:
The Mid America Windmill Museum in Kendallville will host its annual Mother's Day Kite Day to say thank you to the community. The free event — rain or shine — will be on Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds. It is a free event for everyone.
Kids will be able to make their own kite (material will be supplied as well as instructions) while supplies last! Or they can bring their own pre-made kites. Free Personal Pan Pizza Hut coupons will be given to children, while supplies last.
The museum and gift shop will also be open for tours. Feel free to take photos and tag the Windmill Museum on social media. For more questions please check out our new website midamericawindmillmuseum.org
Sara Hobson
Kendallville
