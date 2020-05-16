To the editor:
Since moving to DeKalb County 20 plus years ago I have met a lot of people I call friends. This years election saw many of them running for County Commissioner which forced me to evaluate closely as I make my decision. One candidate stands out not just because we are friends but because of what he stands for.
Several years ago, the City of Auburn City Council was debating an ordinance to ban smoking in restaurants. Chamber of Commerce President Mike Watson strongly defended an individual restaurant owners right to make the decision to allow smoking in their establishment or not. At the same time, restaurant owner Mike Watson set the policy in his restaurant that smoking will not be allowed. Mike could have easily tried to persuade Council to force his belief on every restaurant in town rather then take the risk of losing business to restaurants that still allowed smoking. While respecting the individuals right to choose, he still acted in a manner he felt was best for the community.
I consider it my privilege to vote for a candidate willing to weigh all the options and consider a fair balance between the collective good versus individual interest and strive to find a common ground that benefits everyone. If you’re a person who feels the same, I encourage you to consider casting your vote for Mike Watson for county commissioner.
Dan Braun
Auburn
