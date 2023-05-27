25 years ago
• The community was invited to a dedication ceremony for a new Teen Center at the Northeast Indiana Youth for Christ where visitors could tour the 13,600-square-foot facility at 1600 S. Grandstaff Drive in Auburn. Ron Hege served as YFC Director since 1977. Speakers for the day included Auburn Mayor Norman Rohm and State Representative Dennis Kruse who also serves as chair of the NE Indiana YFC board of directors.
