To the Editor:
I am writing to express my strong endorsement of Natalie DeWitt's candidacy for Auburn City Council at large. As a lifelong friend, I have witnessed her outstanding organizational skills and effective leadership.
Natalie has always had a talent for bringing people together around a common cause. She has a clear vision for our community and the ability to inspire others to work toward that vision. She is a natural leader who knows how to organize and mobilize people to get things done.
In addition, Natalie has an unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability. She has always been forthright and honest in her dealings with others, and I know that she has and will continue to bring that same level of integrity to her work on behalf of the city of Auburn.
Overall, Natalie is the kind of leader that our city needs right now — someone who has a passion for the city of Auburn, the ability to bring people together, and do it all with honesty and integrity. I strongly urge everyone to vote for her in the upcoming election.
Kristin Lightner
Auburn
