25 years ago
• In recognition of National Heart Health Month, DeKalb Memorial Hospital sponsored a community education program on preventing heart disease. Cardiologist Dr. KevIn Hart with Fort Wayne Cardiology discussed heart disease and prevention at the event, “Hart on Heart.” Following his presentation, participants had free blood pressure checks, and were offered cholesterol and HDL testing as special cost of $10.
