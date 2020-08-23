The new Noble County Library at 813 E. Main St., in Albion has opened. More improvements, mostly of a technological nature, are on the way as money is allocated from the “Share the Vision” fund-raidsing campaign that raised about $340,000 in private-sector funds, according to library director, Linda Shultz.
