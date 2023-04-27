To the Editor:
My husband, Matthew Kruse, is running for re-election as your City Council member for District 3. When I agreed to marry Matthew 23 years ago, we committed to living and raising our family in Auburn. This demonstrated his dedication and love for this community. As a lifelong resident of Auburn, he is as loyal and devoted as one can be. We have raised three sons here, and he continues to work tirelessly to ensure that future generations of Auburn are inheriting a city they can be proud of.
There are many qualities in Matthew that make him an upright and strong leader for our community. He is a life-long learner and a listener who values all perspectives from our citizens. He has shown strength in collaboration with individuals with differing viewpoints. He has demonstrated boldness by speaking up for what is right and holding others accountable. He is uniquely equipped to handle the pressure present while fighting for the taxpayers of our city. He will not compromise his principles to appease others, gain financially, or attain power.
I appreciate the values we share and thank you for your support. I respectfully ask that you join me in voting for Matthew Kruse on or before May 2nd.
Michelle Kruse
Auburn
