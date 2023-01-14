25 years ago
• Area athletic directors, under the leadership of East Noble athletic director Tom Crist, have been meeting to discuss what can be done to provide equal opportunities for boys and girls athletic programs. The gender equity plan proposed by Crist would have boys basketball teams playing on Tuesday and Saturday one week, Friday the next. Girls teams would play on Friday during weeks the boys played Tuesday and Saturday, then would play Tuesday and Saturday the following week. The Office of Civil Rights has protested the current scheduling policy of boys and girls basketball games.
