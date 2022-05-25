To the editor:
Why are our Commissioners so enthralled with spending our ever increasing tax burdens?
The county owns over 100 acres of land on the west side of Auburn, but need to buy?
For probably under $4 million, the Road Department could have their yard with all the bells and whistles they would need. The county already built a roadway to the corrections facility (the facility that cost millions to build and more to upgrade, but never had a public vote on?).
The county yard waste facility is already out there. Tractor trailers and other heavy equipment already use the bridge. As for for a traffic light on Potter Drive/S.R. 8, one will be needed soon with now Parkview buying the adjacent land.
I fail to see the difference on pulling out on S.R. 8 or U.S. 6 with amount of traffic increasing in the county every year..
How about start being frugal with our taxpayer's money. The county already owns this land. Why not utilize it and save the taxpayer a couple of million. Maybe then we as taxpayers might get a reduction in our taxes.
Tammy Dwyer
Corunna
