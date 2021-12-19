25 years ago
• Student Sarah Sparks was presented a globe by social studies teacher David Hockley, as winner of the Kendallville Central Middle School Geography Bee. The runner-up was Gavin Mapes. There were 23 contestants in the annual school contest, which is the preliminary competition for the National Geography Bee held in May in Washington, D.C. Sparks will take a written test which determines eligibility for the state bee in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.