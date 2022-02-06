90 years ago
• The Kendallville Comets wrecked the Garrett Railroaders in one of the speediest basketball games played this season. The final score was 25-19 with the Comets holding the six-point margin. The efforts of the Railroaders to hold the Comets proved futile and the K.H.S. boys led most of the time.The game was very exciting and the Railroaders used some tactics which are often seen on a football field. Although the Railroaders started the scoring and tied the score several times, they were unable to hold back the stiff offensive of the Comets. Both teams were keyed to a high pitch of accuracy and speed and soon had the crowd worded into a frenzy. The Comet lineup consisted of Sibert, Lehner, Holbrook, Munk, Trindle, Stoneburner and P. Holbrook.
