To the editor:
Why does the newspaper care more about reporting on the drug activity going on in Kendallville, rather than the coronavirus that has now made its way to the United States, and has claimed the life of one person already?
Alexander Strunk
Kendallville
Note from executive editor Steve Garbacz: We report on the local drug problem over coronavirus at this time because it is a local problem. The cases of coronavrius are hundreds of miles away from Noble County and there is little to no threat of it here at the moment. We've run several wire stories about the virus development. If/when it becomes more of an issue for Indiana, our staff will do local reporting. As for right now, illicit drugs continue to be a more immediate and threatening problem in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.