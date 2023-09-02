To the Editor:
The recent article titled "Angola teachers demand pay raise to a living minimum" is not only disappointing in its titling, its a wake up call to everyone to the unfolding disaster it describes. While I can't verify the statistics are as they were presented, I see no reason to doubt them — and it's not a what-if scenario intended to solicit pay raises. It's where things are at now, and pay raises are certainly an effective tool to use. I have no kids, so I can't speak from personal insight, but the thing that every parent I know mentions in relation to their kids and their school is how significant of an impact the loss of staff and classroom assistants is having on the overall quality of education their children are receiving.
Details vary, but the theme is the same — large class sizes due to teacher shortages resulting in more busy work, and less of the personal teacher-student interaction. That's where the progress is made with students of all capabilities, and sitting by idly while it disappears is unacceptable. We're letting the opportunity to make an impression with these kids slip through our hands, and we're using percentage points and messy finances as the justification.
That's not to say the bureaucracy isn't real. It is, and the position this puts the board members in isn't an easy one or desirable. The board, the teachers, the parents, all will agree the issue is real, needs addressed, but that leaves the plan on how to fix it remaining.
The solutions to the problems described in that article will not be found by doing what has always been done. Criticism of course, is pointless without also offering suggestions, so here's a thought: MSD, and other districts I'm assuming, has a teacher shortage. It also has likely seen an enrollment drop, which has a direct hit on the funding, and it's the funding that is most needed to work on the teacher shortage. It's money, and the schools need more. Indiana Code 36-1-8-5 provides for the transfer of unused and unencumbered funds from the civil township to the debt service fund of a school district within the township boundaries, partly or whole. Indiana Township Manual, Section V, page 4 — "Whenever an unused and unencumbered balance remains in the civil township fund of a township and a current tax levy for the fund is not needed, the township fiscal body may order any part of the balance of that fund transferred to the debt service fund of the school corporation located in or partly in the township.”
At the end of FY 2022, Pleasant Township has roughly $5.8 million in unused funds, after starting with roughly $5.6 million and bringing in about a million in receivables and paying all expenses.
Nobody can say for certain what the answer will be, but everyone will agree that if a township can spend money purchasing and remodeling overpriced real estate only to find out its unusable for the stated purpose, and school districts can build world class football facilities while the band has to crowd fund for new uniforms, then its well worth the time to look into all possible solutions to pay the teachers to teach the kids, even if it means shuffling some money and creating some chaos to make it happen. That's the planning part.
Ryan Ahlersmeyer
Angola
