To the editor:
Just the truth please. This is Auburn. Not Washington, D.C.
I was out in my yard this afternoon when approached by a neighbor. My neighbor made the comment that she hoped people who had Sarah Payne signs in their yards knew what Sarah Payne was standing for.
I had spent some time getting to know what Sarah Payne was for both talking directly to her when introduced by a mutual friend and the copious amount of materials that are available online as well as at the past DeKalb Free Fall Fair.
I encouraged my neighbor to tell me, “What is Sarah for?” My neighbor began with, "Well, you know she’s trying to get an abortion clinic in town right?"
My rebuttal was plain and to the point. In all the information I’ve learned about Sarah Payne both from her in person and her materials, I’ve never gotten the least bit of inclination that was a platform of Sarah’s. Then it hit me: Auburn is a conservative community. What’s the best way to bring down an opponent? Why of course paint them as a baby murdering liberal. Just to make sure I hadn’t missed something about Sarah’s stance, I contacted Sarah directly and bluntly asked her if she was for setting up a clinic in Auburn. Not to my surprise, the answer was, “That is absolutely not true”
Now, it is my sincere hope that this rumor wasn’t started by Sarah Payne’s opponent, but if so, shame on you. Sarah is a conservative candidate. She has already put a tremendous amount of energy into making Auburn a better place to live and raise a family. Please don’t jump on the rumor train. Get to know who Sarah is and what she is for.
Ruth Martin
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.