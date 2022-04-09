To the editor:
I want to comment on the conflict between Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and his fellow Republicans on the Auburn City Council about who should pay the legal fees for the litigation between them.
First, please note that I am the council's lone Democrat. I am not a party to the litigation and I am not privy to what might have gone on among my GOP colleagues. I am out of the loop and I am astonished at the degree of rancor expressed by the council Republicans (or at least one of them) against Mayor Ley.
Next, this matter is not trivial. There is an unitemized claim (on hold) for $79,439.50 to pay the legal fees of the GOP council members in their losing fight with Mayor Ley over his dismissal of former AES manager Chris Schweitzer. I take no position with regard to the wisdom of the mayor's action, but I believe that it was within his authority to do what he did.
But I have objections to the other council members' claim for attorney fees. In my opinion, the Open Door Law was violated in making the decision to hire legal counsel. I was excluded from any "deliberations" and there was no notice of any "special meeting" to discuss litigation. The claim also goes wildly beyond the council's small budget line for outside professional services.
It also looks to me like what the other council members might have done was conduct a "serial meeting" in which they consulted with one another without having a quorum gathered in one place at one time. The Open Door Law bars serial meetings.
The State Board of Accounts will certainly have a look at this, and I hope that the people responsible for this madcap adventure are thinking very hard about the possibility that they might be stuck "jointly and severally" with paying the bill themselves.
Michael Walter
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.