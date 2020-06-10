To the editor:
During my relaxing bike ride last Tuesday evening I came across a group on the Fishing Line Trail. The Kendallville Rotary Club was spending the evening "deep" cleaning the stretch between Stonebraker Blvd. and Sawyer Road. They were hauling off metal and tires that had probably been on the banks of the trail since the railroad days.
A huge thank you to the Rotarians for their efforts to make a nice recreational trail even more pleasant to the eye. Thanks for your service to our community.
Brad Baker
Kendallville
