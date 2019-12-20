To the editor:
A blessing box sits outside Harvest Community Church, 1011 Town St.
We are a church with little funds, and we can't afford to keep it full for all of the people in the community with needs.
In our community, we have a lot of homeless people, struggling middle class people, lower class people, different ethnicities and various religions that use/need the blessing box. We do our best trying to keep it stocked with toiletries, non-perishable foods, hats, coats, etc.
I would like to ask our community for help stocking the blessing box and our stock room so we can keep it filled with things people in need could use. Donations to the blessing box go straight to the people in need.
If you can help, please contact the church at 347-9085. We have someone there everyday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thank you.
Brittany Palacios
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.