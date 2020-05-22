To the editor:
What is happening to the government in our country! Trump and Pence do not wear masks when around people. Trump even thinks, and said, people don’t need to wear masks. What kind of example does this set for people!
What angers me the most is the politicians, whether Democrat or Republican, don’t stop butting heads and work together. They hear what Trump says. What Trump does. Still don’t show backbone to impeach him. Stand up together and do what is best for the people and this country.
I am 78 years old and never remember a president so self-centered, thinks he is always right about everything, and cares so little for the people. If he is re-elected, God help us all.
Malinda Burns
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.