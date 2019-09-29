Coming up on Sat., Oct. 12, Parkview Behavioral Health and several regional partners will be hosting 11 suicide prevention training sessions in counties across northeastern Indiana and at Parkview Physicians Group in Bryan, Ohio.
The impetus for this push stems from the continued growth in the number of deaths by suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mortality data from the National Vital Statistics System, the national suicide rate is 14 deaths per 100,000 individuals in the total population; (47,173 deaths); Indiana's rate is higher at 16.36 deaths (1,092 deaths) per 100,000 in the total population, based on the most recent 2017 data from the CDC.
According to the World Health Organization’s “Preventing suicide: A global imperative,” some of the myths about suicide are:
• Myth: Only people with mental disorders are suicidal.
• Fact: Suicidal behavior indicates deep unhappiness, but not necessarily a mental disorder. Many people living with mental disorders are not affected by suicidal behavior, and not all people who take their own lives have a mental disorder.
• Myth: Most suicides happen suddenly, without warning.
• Fact: Though some suicides occur without warning, the majority of them have been preceded by warning signs, whether verbal or behavioral. It’s important to understand what the warning signs are and to look out for them.
• Myth: Someone who is suicidal is determined to die.
• Fact: On the contrary, suicidal people are often ambivalent about living or dying. Someone may act impulsively, however access to emotional support at the right time can prevent suicide.
• Myth: People who talk about suicide do not mean to do it.
• Fact: People who talk about suicide may be reaching out for help or support. A significant number of people contemplating suicide are experiencing anxiety, depression and hopelessness and may feel there is no other option. By talking with them, you may provide the hope they need.
QPR is based on "Ask a question. Save a life."
QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) is a method that will teach you to recognize possible signs of suicidal thoughts. It will give you the tools to engage the person in a focused conversation and persuade them to take one more step as you refer them to a professional who can help them. I went through the training myself a year or so ago and one of the takeaways for me was a comment our instructor made. QPR is to someone considering suicide what CPR is to someone whose heart has stopped: It is a method any of us can use to save a life.
Please consider enrolling in a QPR suicide prevention class on Sat., Oct. 12. The process is simple. The classes are free. And you may make the difference between life and death. To review the schedule and location of QPR classes across the region and register online, visit parkview.com/PreventSuicide.
If you have questions about the programs, call 266-1481.
