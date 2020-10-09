To the editor:
I first met Heather Krebs while working on my third or fourth building addition project at DeKalb Memorial Hospital. It didn’t take me long to realize that she was attentive, contemplative and waited for all of the necessary information before offering her advice or professional opinion. I remember that when Heather spoke she did not leave any doubt in anyone’s minds about what she was thinking and why she was thinking it, but she always did it in a way that came from knowledge or experience and seemed to be able to validate everyone’s opinions in order to build consensus.
Heather Krebs comes to the table open to others’ thoughts, ideas and suggestions and has no problem taking the time to make sure stakeholders are provided the opportunity to listen and learn. If you ask her a question she will give you an honest answer. If you need to know more, she will find out for you. She believes that anyone who is interested should always be able to get answers and in this day and age she understands the importance of transparency — not only being open and honest, but expecting it in return as well.
Being born and raised in DeKalb County, Heather is very proud of her local heritage. Her actions and words seem to align with her passion and commitment to our schools and community. I am also a great supporter of our community and our school district and I would be proud to serve with Heather on any of the boards or committees that I serve on.
I believe that Heather Krebs has proven ability and will continue to keep what is best for our stakeholders at the forefront of her decisions and leadership. I urge you all to consider the important and necessary qualities that Heather not only maintains presently but will continue to exemplify as a re-elected member of our school district’s Board of Education. A vote for Heather is a vote for knowledge, experience, openness and commitment to our students, families and community. Thank you for your time and consideration.
A proud citizen of Auburn and respectfully yours,
Al J. Wleklinski
Auburn
