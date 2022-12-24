Once in court, when a Noble County police officer was asked how rare it was to run into a certain situation in the field with a drug suspect, he quipped “About as rare as seeing a State Police trooper in Noble County.”
Everyone in the courtroom had a good laugh at that, but, jokes aside, he wasn’t totally wrong.
The Indiana State Police are struggling to attract and retain new troopers and that means fewer and fewer law enforcement officers working our interstates and state highways and lending a hand to local sheriff’s offices and police departments when needed.
ISP just had its worst recruiting class ever, with just 23 men and women donning the state blues. That’s the lowest number since 1946.
Last year, ISP attracted just 50 new recruits.
Fifteen years back, the state was drawing around 300 new officers per year.
The state has more than 100 available openings for new troopers, with no one lining up to take the job.
This shortfall isn’t a surprise, as we’ve been hearing similar challenges from our local law enforcement for a few years now. Departments had been struggling to entice people to fill positions that once were overflowing with able candidates.
Increasing anti-police sentiment gets blame for cooling the candidate pool for law enforcement and there’s credence to that — since the 2020 George Floyd incident the problem has gotten worse — but there’s a financial component, too.
New ISP troopers start off at $51,000 per year.
That’s what Noble County was paying county deputies in 2020 and that was after Sheriff Max Weber successfully argued for a $5,000 pay boost because his department was bleeding officers to higher-paying areas.
It’s not uncommon to find starting pay for police departments in larger cities close to or more than $60,000 per year.
Meanwhile, ISP districts are left short-handed, which means fewer troopers on the roads and in communities. The Fort Wayne District is the state’s largest by area and its roster of troopers is smaller and stretched thinner across the 11 county-area compared to days past. It’s therefore become rare for ISP to be able to assist city or county police.
State lawmakers need to more aggressively equip ISP with the salaries and benefits needed to attract and retain troopers in an labor force that has become thin and therefore highly competitive.
Indiana is in the midst of a massive tax surplus and while lawmakers will swear it’s not as big as it looks on paper and that inflation is going to eat up a lot of it, they need to find more for our state police.
ISP needs to see some serious inflation in the area of trooper wages.
With a quota of 1,285 troopers, even a $10,000 per year increase for all of them would barely register as a blip in Indiana’s $6.1 billion surplus.
While Indiana isn’t a “defund the police” state, being a “fail to adequately fund the police” state can be just as bad.
With the new two-year budget on the drawing board come January, legislators must make greater investment into the Indiana State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.