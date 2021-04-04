To DeKalb High School students Christopher Schweitzer, Sydney Hefty and Matthias Hefty, who were selected to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
To two Shipshewana Fox Run Stable equestrian teams that earned top honors at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association regional competition. Both the high school and middle school teams finished in first place to advance to a show in May at the Texas Rose Horse Park.
To P.U.L.S.E. of Noble County, which is bringing back the organization’s annual senior citizens prom Saturday, April 17, at The Community Learning Center in Kendallville. P.U.L.S.E. is a group of service-minded youth who meet monthly to organize community projects that benefit Noble County.
To Kammerer Welding and Jerry Spaw, winners of Mayor Suzanne Handshoe’s awards for contributions to the Kendallville community in the past year. Kammerer received the Pillar of Community Award, and Spaw was recognized with the Community Spirit Award.
To those over 25,000 residents of northeast Indiana who are now fully vaccinated. Steuben County leads the way with 8,118 fully vaccinated residents.
Ducks Unlimited and other partners protected, enhanced or restored 678 acres of wetland and grassland habitat on seven Indiana projects in 2020.
