To the editor:
I would like to say that I give much credit to Mr. Ken Holden for his letter. His letter spoke the truth and facts.
I believe we should have term limits. Whether Democrat or Republican, judgments should be made for the good and honesty of our country. Not blindly agreeing with a president like Trump.
They should stand up for what is good and honest for the people of this country. Not what is for their benefit!
Malinda Burns
Auburn
