25 years ago
• A 1914 Studebaker Touring Car was added to the Gallery of Indiana-Built Cars at the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum in Auburn. The vehicle is the earliest example in the musuem’s classic car exhibits. The car was purchased for the museum’s permanent collection with funds provided by Mr. and Mrs. George Witwer of Kendallville and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sutton of Wilmington, Delaware, in memory of Mohler Studebaker Witwer, the father of Mr. Witwer and Mrs. Sutton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.