Hoosier lawmakers are codifying visitation rules for nursing homes, which is a good policy for seniors despite the risk from the pandemic.
It’s no secret — COVID-19 has been devastating to long-term care facilities nationwide.
In Indiana there have been more than 23,000 known cases among nursing home residents and nearly 5,000 deaths, a death rate of about 21%. Nursing homes have accounted for almost half of all known COVID-19 deaths in Indiana.
In an effort to protect their residents, many nursing homes across the state shut off access to their buildings, allowing no visitors into the facility on fears that more people coming in and out of the door meant more chances for COVID-19 to follow in.
This past week, Indiana lawmakers were working on a bill that would require long-term care facilities to allow at least one caretaker access to see their resident in compassionate care situations, such as if the person is dying, grieving a recent death, experiencing emotional distress or needing encouragement to eat and drink.
The bill would also require facilities to take part in the Essential Family Caregivers Program, allowing two designated caregivers access even during restricted times.
Although that may seem like a recipe for disaster at first glance, we suspect the risk can be effectively mitigated.
Nursing homes will still be able to set the bar for what visitors must do before they’re allowed entry, making the process as stringent for caregivers as they are for their own staff.
We also suspect that family members of nursing home residents would be even more motivated to play it safe rather than sorry, since carelessness could potentially expose their loved one to COVID-19, a situation that has been shown to end in a funeral in about 1-in-5 cases.
Those who are eligible for vaccines should be encouraged to get them, as a vaccinated caregiver, wearing and mask and practicing other precautions, would reasonably be given a fast pass to access.
Vaccines are already being distributed to nursing home residents and staff — although local reports suggest uptake among staff members is low at this point, which is a problem. Through education, facilities need to promote the vaccine among staff to protect their residents from their own caretakers. This would greatly help reduce risk to residents by as early as spring.
The proposed policies will benefit seniors for the next outbreak, whether it’s a second round of COVID-19, a totally new disease or even years with bad flu seasons.
Isolation can be as physically damaging to the elderly as any virus, as studies have shown that mental stress can manifest as physical symptoms, especially in older people.
Protecting vulnerable long-term care residents disease is critical, but efforts to protect them from other preventable effects of the pandemic are worth pursuing.
Local lawmakers and residents should support these bills as they work through the General Assembly.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.