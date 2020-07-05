“Behold how good and pleasant it is for people to live in unity.” Psalm 133:1
”I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the meaning of its creed; ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’” The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
We are pastors in Steuben County whose congregations are neighbors and have ministered side by side many times.
As Christian leaders in our community, we have a duty to speak the truth in love and at the same time to proclaim the good news of God in Christ as the hope for our society and a more gracious way forward. We support a God-given understanding of humanity, that is, the dignity of all human persons.
“Let us create human kind in our image … in our likeness.” Genesis 1:26
As image bearers of God all are called to represent what God wills for humanity. We have responsibility to care for one another, not exploit another. In a Scripture passage often titled “The Peaceable Kingdom,” the prophet Isaiah beautifully summarizes God’s will: “They will not hurt or destroy on all my holy mountain; for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” (Isaiah 11:9) To quote again from Dr. King, God desires a “Beloved Community” one defined by love that “is creative and redemptive. Love builds up and unites.” We seek to follow Jesus, who knew injustice, and said from the cross, “Father, forgive them.”
We have seen the brutal murder of George Floyd and felt the heaviness of peaceful protests interrupted by violence in our nation’s streets. The problem of racism has been brought anew to our nation’s fore. Racism begins when an individual or group presumes superiority at the expense of another individual or group based on superficial differences and erroneous assumptions. In the Christian world view it is a sin, and as such, demands repentance. It seeks to destroy the goodness God intends for us. It has been a powerful enemy of the common good throughout history.
When unleashed, racism is like a grenade — upon explosion, all are hurt by its ramifications. Ironically, the wounds that it brings do not discriminate. Because of this, we feel it is important to do what we can together, now, in unity, for the healing of this nation. We reject the notion that our religion shields us or excuses us from addressing the difficult challenges of our common life.
We affirm that the Bible and Christian tradition do not support racist ideas, speech, or actions. We hold that Scripture and the teachings of the church call us to a high standard of thought, words and deeds. God desires that we “hunger and thirst for righteousness” (Matthew 5:6) and to “let justice flow like a mighty stream” (Amos 5:24). We believe that God desires the reconciliation of enemies (Matther 5:44); that mutual forbearance and respect among all people can flourish when we rejoice in “bearing one another’s burdens.”(Galatians 6:2) We cannot remain silent any time lives are in the balance, when oppression remains a reality, or when fellow members of the human family are treated with callous disregard.
We pastors represent different political affiliations and philosophies, but this we hold in common: that the Christian tradition stands opposed to discrimination based on difference of skin color and violence based on hate. We stand united that peace is possible, that God’s will for us is to live with each other while seeking the common good, and that the grace and comfort of the Holy Spirit is our help to that end. Again, God gave us this vision and God is our help to fulfill it. We reiterate that racism is the result of sin: in thought, word, and deed. We desire the eradication of racism in these Unites States. We acknowledge the task is not easy. We wrestle against an evil; “not against flesh and blood” (Ephesians 6:12).
The power of racism, as of any evil, does not wish to be eradicated without a struggle. But we are not left helpless. God is ready to forgive. We are committed to continue to the ministry Jesus entrusted to us, the ministry of reconciliation. We will continue to announce with Jesus the good news of the “kingdom of God” (Mark 1:15). In that kingdom, both those who formerly promoted racism and those who were hurt by it may be healed and join hands in fellowship and love. The voice of Jesus says, “Behold, I make all things new” (Revelations 21:5).
We call all to join us as we commit ourselves in prayer that this nation will be made new. We commit “to love our neighbor as ourselves” (Mark 12:31) and to “do unto others as we would have done to us” (Matthew 7:12). We commit to examine ourselves and turn away from thoughts, words and deeds that diminish others.
Who are we to hate, when God has loved?
We hope to be transformed by encountering one another’s uniqueness and mutual witness of faith. We pledge to engage our churches in discussion, education and avenues of acting for justice to end racism in our hearts, homes, communities and this nation.
