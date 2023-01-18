To the Editor:
I have for some time felt that the Republican Party has no policies, or at least no new ones. Every election cycle they drag out the same stale lies.
For example, they have been complaining about inflation among other “grievances”. I am not a fan of inflation, I hate to pay more, just like everyone else. But now that the Republicans are in power in Congress, what will happen first? Will they lower inflation? “Secure” the border perhaps?
No, right now Republicans are whining about gas stoves.
Victoria Woods
Angola
