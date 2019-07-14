25 years ago
Innotek Pet Products Inc. of Fort Wayne announced the purchase of a five-acre lot in Garrett’s Industrial Park on the city’s east side to manufacture and distribute electronic equipment for dogs, including a state-of-the-art dog collar for training and a chainless fence for pets.
